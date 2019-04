Brooks & Dunn’s Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn — whose last studio album, Cowboy Town, emerged in 2007 — are back on top again this week with Reboot. This collection of their classics, sung now as duets with other country artists, also checks in at No. 8 on the all-genres Billboard 200 rankings.



And there’s a new champ on the songs/airplay charts, as well — Brett Young ’s “Here Tonight.” It goes No. 1 after a 30-week ascent.

Brooks & Dunn’s longtime stage pal, Reba McEntire, debuts a new album this week as well. Her Stronger Than the Truth bows at No. 4.



We were expecting a rash of new music in the wake of the ACM awards show exposure on April 7, but so far there’s little sign of it.

Three albums return to the charts — the Eagles’ Hotel California (back at No. 35), Eric Church’s Chief (No. 43) and Luke Bryan’s Tailgates & Tanlines (No. 50).

Two songs make their first chart appearance this week — Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” (No. 57) and Midland’s “Mr. Lonely” (No. 58). Hardy’s “Rednecker” bounces back in at No. 42.

The No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, George Strait’s Honky Tonk Time Machine (last week’s No. 1) and the eponymous Dan + Shay.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs are Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” (last week’s No. 1), Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl,” Old Dominion’s “Make It Sweet” and Chase Rice’s “Eyes on You.”