Five at Five: Luke Bryan Joins NFL Draft + CMA Fest’s Nightly Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

Rising artist Ingrid Andress, a member of CMT’s Next Women of Country program, made her late-night premiere with “Lady Like” on Monday’s (April 15) Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Austin Burke and Lexy Kadey Are Engaged Thanks to Dierks BentleyView this post on Instagram
She is literally airborne. @lexkadey, thank you for saying yes in my Home State in front of all of our family and friends. Thank you @dierksbentley for making this the ultimate proposal and for filming the whole thing! @countrythunder, you made this a night we both will never forget! : @amaes_photography
Bentley helped rising artist and fellow Arizona native Burke stage a public proposal for Burke’s girlfriend, Lexy Kadey, during Bentley’s headlining set Saturday (April 13) at Country Thunder Arizona. “[Lexy], thank you for saying yes in my Home State in front of all of our family and friends,” Burke wrote on social media. “Thank you, [Dierks], for making this the ultimate proposal and for filming the whole thing!”
Randy Travis, Randy Houser and Paul Cauthen Walk Into a BarJason Myers
Everyone who lives in Nashville knows that Mondays and Tuesdays are the weekend for local touring musicians. On Mondays, odds are good country artists can be found checking out rising talent at Whiskey Jam at Winner’s Bar in midtown. Randy Travis was seen at Monday’s (April 15) Whiskey Jam hanging out with Randy Houser and Paul Cauthen, the latter of whom has a new album coming this fall.
