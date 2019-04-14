Music

Five at Five: Luke Bryan Joins NFL Draft + CMA Fest’s Nightly Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

Five Things to Know in Country Music for April 16
by 43m ago

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (April 16):

Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.