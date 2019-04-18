Five at Five: Rolling Stones Release Brad Paisley Collaboration + Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Keith Urban Sing Trisha Yearwood

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (April 18):
Dillon Carmichael and Ashley McBryde Perform “Tennessee Whiskey”
In case you didn’t notice, collaborations will never go out of style. Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot going No. 1 this week is evidence of that. But then there are also the organic collaborations that happen live like Dillon Carmichael and Ashley McBryde’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”
Rolling Stones Release Brad Paisley Collaboration
One of the songs available ahead of the Rolling Stones’ new album Honk, due Friday (April 19), is a live “Dead Flowers” collaboration with Brad Paisley. Honk essentially picks up where the band’s Hot Rocks compilations left off, compiling 36 songs from Sticky Fingers through 2016’s Blue & Lonesome, as well as 10 live performances from tours they staged from 2013-2018.
Maren Morris Wants a Beyoncé Collaboration
Maren Morris has collaborated with Alicia Keys, Zedd, Thomas Rhett, Ryan Beaver and more, so a new Beyoncé collaboration shouldn’t be too much of a stretch, right? In a new interview with the Houston Chronicle, Morris elaborated more on her dream Beyoncé project. “Well, Beyoncé would definitely be having a dry spell if she was ever gonna collaborate with me,” Morris said. “I loved her performance with the Dixie Chicks a couple of years ago at the CMAs when she did ‘Daddy Lessons,’ and they sang ‘Long Time Gone.’ I think it’d be cool to do some sort of dirty, R&B, bluegrass song with her.”
Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Sing Trisha Yearwood Backstage at the Grand Ole Opry
Everyone warms up before they go onstage at the Grand Ole Opry. Kelsea Ballerini got assistance from Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban before they officially inducted her into the venerated institution.
Vince Gill Concert Opens Nashville, Ind.’s Brown County Music Center
Vince Gill will headline the first concert at Nashville, Ind.’s new Brown County Music Center. According to the Indianapolis Star, the performance hall will be the first 2,000-seat venue in the county since the similarly-sized Little Nashville Opry, which hosted performances by Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney and Trisha Yearwood, burned down in 2009.
