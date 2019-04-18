Five at Five: Rolling Stones Release Brad Paisley Collaboration + Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Keith Urban Sing Trisha Yearwood

Maren Morris has collaborated with Alicia Keys, Zedd, Thomas Rhett, Ryan Beaver and more, so a new Beyoncé collaboration shouldn’t be too much of a stretch, right? In a new interview with the Houston Chronicle, Morris elaborated more on her dream Beyoncé project. “Well, Beyoncé would definitely be having a dry spell if she was ever gonna collaborate with me,” Morris said. “I loved her performance with the Dixie Chicks a couple of years ago at the CMAs when she did ‘Daddy Lessons,’ and they sang ‘Long Time Gone.’ I think it’d be cool to do some sort of dirty, R&B, bluegrass song with her.”