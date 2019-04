Get on That Laidback Vibe in “Welcome to Hazeville”

Country music isn’t always about booze and heartaches by the number. A perennial theme in country music is roots, and sometimes those roots belong to marijuana plants.

This week, Brantley Gilbert released a new 4/20 anthem called “Welcome to Hazeville” featuring Colt Ford, Lukas Nelson and Willie Nelson.

Gilbert takes the lead and sings about hanging out with Willie “on that laidback vibe” and “blowing smoke like fire to a hay feed.”



It’s the perfect addition to Gilbert’s 2019 Not Like Us Tour. Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell will join Gilbert for the run launching June 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans can expect Gilbert to road-test new material from an upcoming collection and deliver signature songs that helped build and continue to define the BG Nation.

Gilbert’s current single with Ell, “What Happens in A Small Town,” is No. 24 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and climbing. The release of “Welcome to Hazeville” coincides with the announcement of Gilbert’s second annual Kick It in the Ship Cruise, which sets sail from Miami to Cozumel Nov. 4-8.