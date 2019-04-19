Blake Shelton to Fête the Healing Power of Music

It all started back in 1999, with one song from one singer (Nils Lofgren) at one bedside (New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering). That’s how Musicians on Call first started delivering the healing power of music nearly 20 years ago. And on May 31, Blake Shelton has signed up to play at the organization’s 20th anniversary Nashville celebration at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater.

In addition to Shelton’s set, the special show will also feature some tunes from opener Cale Dodds and an awards ceremony for three of the non-profit’s most devoted volunteers:

Lauren Alaina will receive the Music Heals Award for her volunteer efforts for Musicians On Call’s Bedside Performance Program.

Shane Tarleton, senior vice president of artist development for Warner Music Nashville, will be honored with MOC’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award for his decade of commitment.

Charlie Cook, VP/country formats for Cumulus Media will get a Leadership in Music Award.