Five at Five: Kelly Clarkson Debunks Carrie Underwood Feud + Chrissy Metz Releases First Music Video

Asking for a friend: why do tabloids get away with lies? Kelly Clarkson says a new Star cover story claiming a feud exploded between her and Carrie Underwood is totally bogus. Clarkson tweeted, “Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’.”