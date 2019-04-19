Five at Five: Kelly Clarkson Debunks Carrie Underwood Feud + Chrissy Metz Releases First Music Video

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (April 19):
Chrissy Metz Releases First Music Video
Metz gives a compelling performance in the new music video for the Dian Warren original, “I’m Standing With You,” the theme song for the new film Breakthrough. Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Adam Hambrick also contributed to the film’s soundtrack. Breakthrough is based on the true story of Joyce Smith, whose exhibited unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds when her adopted son falls through an icy Missouri lake. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery.
Cody Alan’s Vegas Bet For Marley Sherwood’s ACM Interviewing Skills
CMT’s Cody Alan owes Marley Sherwood $175 after she nailed his Vegas bet at the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet. Could you weave in “zombie,” “Cody-licious” and “unicorn” into a red-carpet interview?
Zac Brown is a Cow in Lil Dicky’s Earth Day Video
Zac Brown plays an animated cow and represents country in a not-suitable-for-work music video celebrating Earth Day by rapper-comedian Lil Dicky. Brown is among 29 celebrity guests on “Earth” including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Leonardo DiCaprio. Proceeds will support deserving causes worldwide through the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.
Big & Rich’s New “Comin’ To Your City” for NFL Draft
Big & Rich’s signature song “Comin’ To Your City” from ESPN’s College GameDay will get a new twist when it’s featured during ABC and ESPN’s opening of the NFL Draft in Nashville starting Thursday (April 25). According to the Tennessean, instead of the song highlighting the top teams in college football, the song will revolve around the draft and the players.
Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Are Totally Cool
Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’♀️ pic.twitter.com/RWFnech5MT
— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 19, 2019
Asking for a friend: why do tabloids get away with lies? Kelly Clarkson says a new Star cover story claiming a feud exploded between her and Carrie Underwood is totally bogus. Clarkson tweeted, “Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’.”
