WORLD PREMIERE: Queeva’s “How Do You Know”

http://www.cmt.com/video-clips/nr7hms

Country newcomer Queeva may still be a teenager, but the Chicago native is wise beyond her years. Especially when it comes to matters of the heart. The way she sees it, you don’t need to be an adult to fall in and out of love. CMT.com caught up with Queeva before the world premiere of her new video for “How Do You Know”.



CMT.com: What’s the story behind this song?

Queeva: I wanted to write a song that talked about young love, and the fact that many adults think that younger people can’t be in love. In my opinion, no one really knows what’s in someone’s heart or what their true feelings are. I thought that it would be a unique topic to tackle, and I am so happy with how everything came together. This song can be interpreted in many different ways, and I think that’s so cool. Although this song is not based off a personal experience — since I am only fifteen — I wrote this song off of things that are going on around me.



Is this the first release from an upcoming collection?

This song is a single off of my newest album that I’ve been working on, which will be coming out very soon. “How Do You Know” is available on all streaming platforms at the moment.



What can you tell us about shooting this video?

The video was shot in Nashville, at Preppy Pet and Happy Retails. I had so much fun making this video, and I really hope people love it as much as I do.



When can fans catch you live?

I am not currently on tour, but I will be starting a Highschool Nation tour in the next few months.



Who was the first artist to believe in you and change your life forever?

Jamie O’Neal. We started working together when I was nine years old, and she has definitely changed my life. She has taught me everything that I know about songwriting, and currently produces my music. I am so honored to have a mentor like Jamie, and she has always told me to believe in myself.

Queeva and O’Neal (“There Is No Arizona,” “When I Think About Angels,” “Trying to Find Atlantis,” “Somebody’s Hero”) went to the recent Academy of Country Music Awards together and stopped on the red carpet for photos.