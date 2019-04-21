Five at Five: Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl Busk + Kane Brown’s New Wedding Photos

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (April 22):
Michael Ray Releases “Her World Or Mine”
Following “One That Got Away,” Michael Ray named “Her World Or Mine” the third single from his sophomore album, Amos. Co-written by Brett Beavers, Travis Denning and Jamie Paulin, the ballad explores both sides of a breakup and the pain in moving on from a relationship. “When we added ‘Her World or Mine’ to our live show last year, the response was immediate and now every night on the road the crowd sings it back to us,” Ray says in a release. “I think it has resonated so strongly with fans because no matter which side you are on…the one who has moved on or the one who is hanging on…everyone has been there at some point in their life, they see themselves in this song. I certainly do.”
Kip Moore’s Behind-the-Scenes Look at Room to Spare Tour
Whenever Kip Moore headlines a tour date know that it’s an all-day affair starting with soundcheck. He prides himself on never missing one with his band and after that, he’s been known to stage acoustic performances for VIP ticketholders at the venue. Get a behind-the-scenes look at this experience in Moore’s new Room to Spare Tour Soundcheck. Moore continues his 2019 on the road this week with concerts in Atlanta, Macon, Ga. and McMinnville, Tenn.
Kane Brown Shares New Wedding Photos
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown’s wedding day has already gotten its own music video in “Good As You.” But the wedding photos are officially here. Both Browns have been posting their favorite shots from their special day ever since they got them back six months later.
Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl Busk in SeattleEmbedded from www.facebook.com.
Those wandering Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market on Saturday (April 20) were serenaded by the sweet sounds of Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl busking live for anyone willing to listen. Their set list included The Beatles’ “Let It Be” and Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These.”
Lee Ann Womack’s Reinvents Tinsel-town Romance in “Hollywood”
When a relationship becomes as fake as plastic is the illuminating concept behind Lee Ann Womack’s new music video for “Hollywood,” the latest release from her Grammy-nominated album, The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone. Director Chris Ullens utilized custom-made dolls and stop-motion animation featuring backdrops of iconic California landmarks like the Hollywood sign and wind farms at Golden Hour.
