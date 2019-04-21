Five at Five: Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl Busk + Kane Brown’s New Wedding Photos

Following “One That Got Away,” Michael Ray named “Her World Or Mine” the third single from his sophomore album, Amos. Co-written by Brett Beavers, Travis Denning and Jamie Paulin, the ballad explores both sides of a breakup and the pain in moving on from a relationship. “When we added ‘Her World or Mine’ to our live show last year, the response was immediate and now every night on the road the crowd sings it back to us,” Ray says in a release. “I think it has resonated so strongly with fans because no matter which side you are on…the one who has moved on or the one who is hanging on…everyone has been there at some point in their life, they see themselves in this song. I certainly do.”