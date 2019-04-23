Five at Five: Dan + Shay’s Live Tori Kelly Collaboration + Morgan Evans Mixes “Day Drunk” with “Tequila”

Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly Set for 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Dan + Shay will collaborate with Tori Kelly live on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney head to show with seven nominations. They were part of the second round of performers announced to appear, along with Ciara and Halsey. They join previously announced performers Kelly Clarkson, BTS, Lauren Daigle, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma and Panic! At The Disco, plus a special performance by 2019 ICON Award recipient, Mariah Carey. Clarkson hosts the event live from Los Angeles May 1 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.