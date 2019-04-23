Five at Five: Dan + Shay’s Live Tori Kelly Collaboration + Morgan Evans Mixes “Day Drunk” with “Tequila”

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (April 23):
-
Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly Set for 2019 Billboard Music AwardsTim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Dan + Shay will collaborate with Tori Kelly live on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney head to show with seven nominations. They were part of the second round of performers announced to appear, along with Ciara and Halsey. They join previously announced performers Kelly Clarkson, BTS, Lauren Daigle, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma and Panic! At The Disco, plus a special performance by 2019 ICON Award recipient, Mariah Carey. Clarkson hosts the event live from Los Angeles May 1 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.
-
Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood’s “Walk Away Joe” RevisitedEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
We’ve heard their backstage rendition with Keith Urban, and now the official performance version from Ballerini’s April 16 Opry Induction is here.
John Prine and Todd Snider Sing “Illegal Smile”Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
A packed audience at the Ryman Auditorium backed Prine and Snider Saturday (April 20) when Prine came out to sing “Illegal Smile” from his eponymous 1971 debut. Over the years, the song has been adopted by cannabis enthusiasts as an official pot anthem.
Morgan Evans Mixes “Day Drunk” with “Tequila”Embedded from www.youtube.com.
Utilizing a little loop station magic, Morgan Evans seamlessly transitions his “Day Drunk” into Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” and it’s pretty much impossible to tell them apart from one another.
Maren Morris’ Surprise Coachella DebutKevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
“The Middle” live just isn’t the same without Maren Morris. So, Zedd made sure she was there for his set during weekend two of Coachella. The surprise appearance was in between dates on Morris’ GIRL world tour, which continues Thursday (April 25) in Pittsburgh, Pa.
-