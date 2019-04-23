Music Luke Combs Reclaims Album Chart Dominance with This One’s for You Brett Young’s “Here Tonight” Is Airplay Champ for Second Week by Edward Morris 35m ago Luke Combs returns to the top of Billboard’s country albums chart this week — as he’s so often done — with This One’s for You. It continues to show enormous resiliency 98 weeks after its release. Brett Young’s “Here Tonight” is also a scrapper, spending its second week as the most played country song. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The lone album to break into the Top 50 this time around is Aaron Lewis’ State I’m In, which debuts at No. 2. Coming back into action are the self-titled Lee Brice at No. 44 and Kenny Chesney’s Greatest Hits II at No. 50. There also just one new country song breaking into the chart. It’s LOCASH’s “One Big Country Song,” bowing at No. 52. King Calaway’s “World for Two” hops back in at No. 59. The No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Dan+Shay, Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot (last week’s No. 1) and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy,” Old Dominion’s “Make It Sweet,” Chase Rice’s “Eyes on You” and Eli Young Band’s “Love Ain’t.” Where is that spring flood of new music we’ve been expecting? Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.