Luke Combs Reclaims Album Chart Dominance with This One’s for You

Brett Young’s “Here Tonight” Is Airplay Champ for Second Week
Luke Combs returns to the top of Billboard’s country albums chart this week — as he’s so often done — with This One’s for You. It continues to show enormous resiliency 98 weeks after its release.

Brett Young’s “Here Tonight” is also a scrapper, spending its second week as the most played country song.

