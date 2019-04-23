Luke Combs Reclaims Album Chart Dominance with This One’s for You

</noscript> </div>

There also just one new country song breaking into the chart. It’s LOCASH’s “One Big Country Song,” bowing at No. 52. King Calaway’s “World for Two” hops back in at No. 59.

The No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Dan+Shay, Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot (last week’s No. 1) and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy,” Old Dominion’s “Make It Sweet,” Chase Rice’s “Eyes on You” and Eli Young Band’s “Love Ain’t.”

Where is that spring flood of new music we’ve been expecting?