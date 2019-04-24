All About Miranda Lambert’s Mutt March

What if you could play Follow the Leader, and your leader was Miranda Lambert?

That’s exactly what’s going to happen on June 6 in downtown Nashville, as Lambert takes the lead in the Mutt March parade. It’s all part of the 10th anniversary celebration of her MuttNation organization.

“We’re hoping that 1,000 or more people, some with their furry friends, will join us walking in support of shelter pet adoption,” said Lambert. “Country music lovers and dog lovers, they go hand-in-hand, and CMA Fest provides the perfect setting to make that special connection.”

MuttNation is a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It was started in 2009 with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay and neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. Last year, 55 shelter dogs were adopted during the MuttNation activities at CMA Fest.

What You Need to Know for Mutt March

Date: Thursday, June 6

Time: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Starting at Nissan Stadium, heading across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and ending in Music City’s Walk of Fame Park.

Sign Up: Click here.

Extra Perk: Stop by the MuttNation booth during CMA Fest, from 12 – 3 p.m., to have your picture taken with Lambert’s mom and co-founder of MuttNation Foundation, Bev.

One of Lambert’s eight rescue dogs, Delta Dawn, made her film debut in the Pistol Annies’ new “Interstate Gospel” video.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



