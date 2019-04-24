Five at Five: Willie Brings Hemp to the Table + Diplo Takes Country for a Spin

File this under Songs Trying to Be Just Like “The Middle.” The EDM DJ and producer Thomas Wesley, stage name Diplo, has put on a cowboy hat to promote his latest project: a song called “So Long.” Country’s Cam does all the singing, just like Maren Morris did for Zedd with “The Middle.” But other than Cam and Wesley’s aforementioned hat, there is nothing country about this track. Nothing. But Wesley is reportedly in talks with other country artists to do more collaborating. He will be performing at Stagecoach this weekend, at an afterparty in the Palomino tent.