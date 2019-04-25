Luke Bryan and Kirk Herbstreit Raise $120,000 at Private Party

Was This Private Party Just a Warm Up for NFL Draft?

Luke Bryan sure knows how to throw a party. On Wednesday night (April 24), he invited college football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit to his downtown Nashville honky-tonk hang out, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, for a night of good music and good causes.

During the private pre-NFL draft fundraiser, Bryan and friends presented checks for $30,000 each to the Predators Foundation, Tennessee Golf Foundation, Titans Foundation and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

In addition to the charity giveaways, Bryan treated guests to VIP meet & greets, a Q&A with him and Herbstreit, and a surprise performance.

On Thursday night (April 25), Bryan will be part of ABC’s prime-time coverage of the NFL Draft live from Nashville beginning at 7:00 pm CT.

While he is in Nashville for all the draft coverage, Herbstreit also talked with Kenny Chesney about the upcoming football season.

https://t.co/APb65bYoIH Great to catch up with @kennychesney and talk about Nashville hosting the @NFL draft and about his experience with making a pick himself.

Make sure to watch the draft this year on ABC. @RobinRoberts will be with us (@CollegeGameDay) Thursday at 8pm ET! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 24, 2019