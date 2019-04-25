Own a Rare Piece of Dixie Chicks History

If you’ve ever held an actual concert setlist in your hands, you know exactly what it feels like to touch a rare piece of music history.

Because setlists aren’t for sale.

They are hard to come by. They are meant to be treasured. They are the one tangible reminder of what that show was like. And in this case, they are the stuff Dixie Chicks fans’ dreams are made of.

A setlist that the Dixie Chicks used at one of the stops on their Long Time Gone Tour throughout 2013-2014 is one of the centerpieces of a new auction to raise money for the first annual Setlists For Young Voices which sponsors programs for young writers, such as Ministry of Stories, the International Congress of Youth Voices, 826 Valencia, and Jim James’s Young Authors Greenhouse.

And how do you know these setlists are real? The bid page states that, “These setlists are actual documents. Some have tape on them, where they were affixed to the stage. Some have a wrinkle or two. These features are evidence of their authenticity.” That’s how you know.

This one is from a show that pulled from the wide open spaces of the Chicks’ career, from their 1997 debut “I Can Love You Better” to one of their last chart hits at the time, “Not Ready to Make Nice” from 2006. (That one was played with a 12-string guitar and no capo, according to this setlist.)

