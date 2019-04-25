Hot 20: Country Music Gives NFL Draft a Nashville Welcome

Nashville, Tenn. is really showing off for everyone in town for the 2019 NFL Draft.

No matter where you go this week, the honky-tonks and bars are crawling with football fans, first-time pros, all-star legends and the country artists who love them.

What makes Nashville the perfect host city for the NFL Draft is the days leading up to the event align with every touring artist’s weekend (Monday-Tuesday). So far, the country music community has proven itself to be a hospital host. The charm is natural. The weather is perfect, and the live music is ongoing.

Draft picks on the 70-foot main stage on Lower Broadway are underway through Saturday. Adding to the excitement is the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon which runs Saturday-Sunday.

Regarding safety and traffic, take it from a local: You’re a loser if you drive intoxicated. That’s why there’s ride-share. Mind your manners. And patience is a virtue when dealing with pedal taverns. Road closures can be found at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. website.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown is covering all the action for an upcoming episode. New episodes air weekly Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.

Here are CMT.com’s Draft Picks for live music this week: