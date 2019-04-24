Five at Five: Taylor Swift Visits Nashville Mural + Maren Morris’ “Church” Revisited

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (April 25):
Taylor Swift’s Impromptu Meet-and-GreetLeah Puttkammer/Getty Images)
Not only is the NFL Draft in Nashville, adoptive hometown girl, T-Swizzle is back. Swift arrived Thursday (April 25) for a social media moment with her new Kelsey Montague butterfly mural titled What Lifts You Up and instantly turned the Gulch neighborhood into one of the biggest meet-and-greets in recent memory. She’s always had that effect on folks. She plans to divulge new music information tonight (April 25) on ABC.Leah Puttkammer/Getty ImagesLeah Puttkammer/Getty Images)Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images
Maren Morris’ “Church” RevisitedView this post on Instagram
damn. someone unearthed this from 2015 when I played My Church for the first time live. i had just written it and had a show at the Bluebird with @ryanhurd and our friends. before it went to Spotify, before i signed a record deal. hell, this was when Ryan and i weren’t even dating yet. if I could tell this girl back then what would happen to her because of this song, she would have probably told me to f*** off. life is much different now since that day, but I wouldn’t change a move or a misstep cause I’m so damn happy right now.
Morris’ throwback video of 2015’s “Church” debut at the Bluebird takes us back to an old-school Nashville. It’s one of the many music memories that shaped her and the city itself.
Adam Hambrick’s “Broken Ladder”Embedded from www.youtube.com.
This guy’s vibe is something else. Dig into his “Broken Ladder” live from Capitol Studios.
Justin Townes Earle Records Next Album at Cowboy Jack’s
Praise, be. Regarded as one of Americana’s most beloved storytellers, Justin Townes Earle will release The Saint of Lost Causes May 24. Earle and his longtime engineer Adam Bednarik recorded the 12-song collection at Sound Emporium in Nashville, Tenn. Founded by Cowboy Jack Clement in 1969, Sound Emporium has hosted country luminaries such as Rogers and Johnny Cash, as well as R.E.M., and countless other historic artists.
Love & Theft’s True Detective-Inspired “Gimmie Tonight”Embedded from www.youtube.com.
Love & Theft’s Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles have some of the most loyal fans out there. And it would excite them to know that they are back with a sultry new video that gives off major True Detective vibes. Don’t miss the guitar riff goodness toward the end. Josh Leo (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Jim Ed Norman (Kenny Rogers) and Love and Theft produced “Gimme Tonight” (and we’re saving it all for ourselves).
