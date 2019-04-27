Hot 20: Sheryl Crow Says Her Album Days Are Over

</noscript> </div>

“I’m a dinosaur in my own business.”

In a brand new interview with CMT’s Hot 20, Crow gets brutally honest about the whole album issue. The issue being, in a singles-driven and streaming-driven world, does we really need albums anymore?

“To be perfectly honest, I don’t know even know how I would follow this up as a statement,” Crow said of what may or may not come next after releasing a re-imagined take on her “Redemption Day” from her 1996 self-titled sophomore album. The new one features a new piano arrangement and vocals from the late Johnny Cash.

“I’ve loved making albums,” she admits, “I’ve loved the process of creating a story and a timeline and a beginning, and a middle and an end.

“But those days are practically obsolete. I’m a dinosaur in my own business. I can actually remember picking up the needle. It’s time to move on. I’ll continue to make songs and put them out, but it seems silly to make a whole newspaper when by the time it comes out, nobody’s gonna read it.”

Check out the entire conversation with Crow on an all-new episode of Hot 20 airing Saturday and Sunday (April 27-28) at 9 a.m. ET.



Alison Bonaguro




