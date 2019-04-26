Unfiltered Maddie & Tae, Out Now

There’s good news and bad news. First, the good: Maddie & Tae’s collection of new music is here on One Heart To Another.

The bad news?

It’s only five songs long.

The songs on the new EP come from the pens of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye and a handful of gifted songwriters: Jon Nite, Justin Ebach, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, and Emily Weisband. And it is reportedly a snapshot of more music to come from the duo later this year.

“This collection of songs is our unfiltered story and we’re so proud to tell it,” Dye said of the project. “Over the past couple of years we’ve experienced love, pain, redemption and everything in between. And we wouldn’t change a thing.”

Marlow added how grateful they both are for all the fans who waited for the duo to release new music

after falling in love with them from their debut album Start Here in 2015.

“The amount of gratitude I feel towards our fans is indescribable,” said Marlow. “We’ve waited four long years to release new music, and so have they. This EP is not only a collection of songs to us, but a reminder that dedication, passion, and perseverance always pays off. This feels so surreal, and it’s only the beginning.”



One Heart To Another Track List:

1. “Friends Don’t”

2. “Die From A Broken Heart”

3. “Tourist In This Town”

4. “One Heart To Another”

5. “New Dog Old Tricks”

Marlow and Dye are currently rehearsing for the Carrie Underwood tour which starts on Wednesday, May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.