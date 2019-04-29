Stagecoach Is Over, But We Still Have So Many Questions

When you put Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean out in the middle of the California desert east of LA, it’s just a lot. Especially for the roughly 80,000 fans who endured record high three-digit temps, gridlocked traffic jams, and three days and nights of walking all over the 78-acre grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio to find the four stages and the one dance hall. Which leads us to all the questions we’ve been asking ourselves once Aldean closed out the festival on Sunday night (April 28).

Did anyone have as much fun as Luke Bryan did?



Has Cole Swindell mastered the fan selfie at the barricade?



Was the desert even hotter when Scotty McCreery took the stage?



Could Russell Dickerson get any closer to the front row fans?



How did Ashley Monroe stay so cool in that heat in velvet overalls?



Did someone teach Joe how to Diffie?



Do you think her tractor’s sexy?



Has marriage given Sam Hunt a bigger smile?



And did you ever think you’d see Hunt and Luke Combs together like this?



And was this the part where Combs was just taking it all in?



Did Kane Brown have the best view of the whole fest?



Who was Michael Ray smiling at on the side stage?



How can we steal Jessie James Decker’s fringed leather shorts look?



What advice was Tom Hanks giving his wife Rita Wilson before she took the stage?



Doesn’t Sammy Kershaw look right at home on that big stage?



Why does Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant look so damn serious?



Is this Travis Denning or is it his alter-ego, David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs?



Is there anything more stunning than Cam in a cape at sundown?



Was Rachel Wammack taking a moment to lead the crowd in prayer?



How the hell did Lanco’s Eric Steedly ever get this high?



Is this Jason Aldean’s grand finale pose?



Who else thinks Danielle Bradbery could be LeAnn Rimes’ little sister?



Does Diplo think that Cam’s vocals and some hay bales make a song country?



Were the desert palms providing back-up vocals for Lauren Alaina?



Did that surfside Santa Ana wind mess up Old Dominion’s hair?



Could this mean that Terri Clark is on the verge of a country comeback? Please?





It’s not unusual that Tom Jones was at Stagecoach, is it?

