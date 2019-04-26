Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Music

You can basically boil last weekend down to two things: Stagecoach and Game of Thrones. But a few other things happened, too. Let’s start with some of that #GOT love, though. Maren Morris felt good about being part of television history and her husband Ryan Hurd was making pizza predictions.

Elsewhere, Carrie Underwood had to take three short pauses during her concert rehearsals, her husband Mike Fisher took their oldest son Isaiah fishing, Jason Aldean shared a picture of his son Memphis prepping for the 2036 MLB draft, Dierks Bentley was singing along to an very fitting old Aldean song, Keith Urban had some very kind words for Taylor Swift after her “Me!” release, Shania Twain unleashed her James Taylor super fan, Morgan Evans called dibs on bringing his dog to the ocean, Brett Eldredge unearthed his gift for communicating with kangaroos and koalas, Kane Brown teased his followers with some gender reveal news, Blake Shelton had some big news of his own for Luke Bryan’s dogs and Tim McGraw was still on his NFL high.

I totally knew we’d make it! #CryPrettyTour360

