Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

You can basically boil last weekend down to two things: Stagecoach and Game of Thrones. But a few other things happened, too. Let’s start with some of that #GOT love, though. Maren Morris felt good about being part of television history and her husband Ryan Hurd was making pizza predictions.

Elsewhere, Carrie Underwood had to take three short pauses during her concert rehearsals, her husband Mike Fisher took their oldest son Isaiah fishing, Jason Aldean shared a picture of his son Memphis prepping for the 2036 MLB draft, Dierks Bentley was singing along to an very fitting old Aldean song, Keith Urban had some very kind words for Taylor Swift after her “Me!” release, Shania Twain unleashed her James Taylor super fan, Morgan Evans called dibs on bringing his dog to the ocean, Brett Eldredge unearthed his gift for communicating with kangaroos and koalas, Kane Brown teased his followers with some gender reveal news, Blake Shelton had some big news of his own for Luke Bryan’s dogs and Tim McGraw was still on his NFL high.

in shock. so glad I’m a witness to such incredible television history. #GameofThrones — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 29, 2019

I don’t know about them but I know about us: we’re gonna eat this whole pizza and hope Arya makes is through @GameOfThrones #BattleOfWinterfell — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) April 29, 2019

.@taylorswift13…. HELL YESSSSS!

You rise up- you do it ALL THE TIME! CONGRATS!!!!!!!!! – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) April 26, 2019

Introduced Dibs to the ocean today … pic.twitter.com/ylXGw22EOc — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) April 27, 2019

Found out the gender of the baby but gotta wait to tell everybody… what do u think it is ? — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) April 25, 2019

I already stole the phone so I might as well clue y’all in too! @LukeBryanOnline pic.twitter.com/9q6xPTDZsC — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 28, 2019

It was an incredible weekend! Thank you to all the fans who came out and congrats to @visitmusiccity and the @NFL on record attendance this weekend! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Daa2aSKT2c — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) April 28, 2019