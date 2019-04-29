Antigone Rising, Rita Wilson and More Join Concert for Love & Acceptance

Rita Wilson, Tayla Lynn, Brody Ray, Brandon Stansell and Antigone Rising are the latest artists set to perform the GLAAD’s 2019 Concert for Love & Acceptance at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon June 6.
The annual concert has become one of the premier events during CMA Fest week for its inclusive message and unforgettable concert memories that last a lifetime. The second-round performers join the lineup’s previously announced performers Daughtry, Chely Wright, Harper Grae and hosts, Ty Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan.
