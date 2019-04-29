Antigone Rising, Rita Wilson and More Join Concert for Love & Acceptance

Rita Wilson, Tayla Lynn, Brody Ray, Brandon Stansell and Antigone Rising are the latest artists set to perform the GLAAD’s 2019 Concert for Love & Acceptance at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon June 6.

The annual concert has become one of the premier events during CMA Fest week for its inclusive message and unforgettable concert memories that last a lifetime. The second-round performers join the lineup’s previously announced performers Daughtry, Chely Wright, Harper Grae and hosts, Ty Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan.



Tickets start at $33 and are available through Ticketmaster. CMT and Billboard are media partners in the event with presenting partners Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, Southwest and community partner, The Weissmann Group. The inaugural Concert for Love and Acceptance was held in 2015 to kick off GLAAD's Southern Stories Tour. The event has been supported by artists including Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Michael Ray, Billy Dean, Cale Dodds, Chris Carmack, Crystal Gayle, Billy Gilman, Cassadee Pope, Calum Scott, Dana Goldberg, Kree Harrison, Mickey Guyton, Levi Hummon, Runaway June, Ryan Kinder, Meghan Lindsey, Street Corner Symphony, Thompson Square, and Trent Harmon.




