Luke Bryan Will Help Blake Shelton Open The Doghouse

Tishomingo, Okla. better watch out.

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, two household names in today’s country music, are taking over the town on Memorial Day weekend for the opening of a new music hall and events venue at Shelton’s Ole Red Tishomingo.

Available starting in June for private events, The Doghouse will host Thursday Night Jams, Live in Concert on Fridays, the “Shindig” weekly dance party on Saturdays and more events to be announced throughout the year.

It’s going down at The Doghouse at @OleRedTish!! This Memorial Day Weekend catch performances by Blake, @LukeBryanOnline and more!! Tickets on sale May 2nd and 3rd. More info: https://t.co/Rx4MLCgOsj – Team BS pic.twitter.com/Hfv4oUhvYS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 29, 2019

Tickets for the Bryan and Shelton concerts scheduled for May 23 and 24 go on sale through the Doghouse’s website May 2 and 3, respectively. Red Marlow, a contestant from The Voice, will perform on May 25, and a performance by Jackson Tillman will close the weekend on May 26.

Proceeds from the ticket sales for the Bryan and Shelton shows will support the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation where Shelton is a board member.

“It’s unreal to me that a spot like The Doghouse exists in Tishomingo,” Shelton said in a release. “Growing up, if I wasn’t outdoors hunting or fishing, I was looking for a stage to play music. The Doghouse is going to be the best place to see all the great talent that exists in this part of the country. I’m excited to get the party started with my friend Luke and support a cause that’s so close to my heart.”

This will be one of the few opportunities to see Shelton live this summer. There are only four performances on his tour schedule at the moment including Aug. 17’s concert at Gillette Stadium with George Strait in Foxborough, Mass.