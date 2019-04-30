Music SAVE THE DATE: CMT Music Awards Set for June 5 Is 37 Days Enough Time to Make Your Vote Count? by Alison Bonaguro 2h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Are you planning to go? Or are you planning to watch? Either way, it’s time to start your planning. This year’s CMT Music Awards will be on June 5 in downtown Nashville. As you likely know, this show is country music’s first fan-voted awards show that has been shining a light on the best video and musical achievements for 18 years. And the one that brings out the very best performances, presenters and special guests. The awards will be broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 5 at 8pm ET/PT on CMT. Stay tuned to CMT and CMT.com — throughout the next 37 days — for all the details about nominees, voting and tickets to the show. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.