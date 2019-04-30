SAVE THE DATE: CMT Music Awards Set for June 5

</noscript> </div>

This year’s CMT Music Awards will be on June 5 in downtown Nashville. As you likely know, this show is country music’s first fan-voted awards show that has been shining a light on the best video and musical achievements for 18 years. And the one that brings out the very best performances, presenters and special guests.

The awards will be broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 5 at 8pm ET/PT on CMT.

Stay tuned to CMT and CMT.com — throughout the next 37 days — for all the details about nominees, voting and tickets to the show.