Jake Owen Welcomes Baby Girl Paris Hartley

"God Is Great" He Says to Announce Daughter's Arrival

Way to slide that baby announcement into that Willie Nelson birthday tweet, Jake Owen.

It's a Willie great day!! Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29th, 1933. Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019.#GodIsGreat — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) April 29, 2019

Owen and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein welcomed daughter Paris Hartley, who will be the little half sister of Olive Pearl, Owen’s 6-year-old from his previous marriage to Lacey Buchanan.