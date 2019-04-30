Five at Five: CMA Fest Adds Billy Currington and More + Florida Georgia Line to Headline the Ryman

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (April 30):
Woodstock 50 CanceledJason Merritt/Getty Images
Woodstock 50 has been canceled after encountering series of drawbacks. Tickets for the anniversary event featuring performances by Jade Bird, Brandi Carlile, Anderson East, Amy Helm, the Lumineers, Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and more were originally set to go on sale April 22, but the on-sale date was postponed. According to Billboard, a major investor, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, pulled out on Monday (April 29) after an alleged $30 million was already spent on the 2019 lineup.
CMA Fest Adds More Free Music, Billy Currington, Randy Houser and Pam TillisEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
The NFL Draft was just practice for the 2019 CMA Fest, which will take over downtown Nashville June 6-9. The complete lineups for three of CMA Fest’s five free outdoor daytime stages were announced Tuesday (April 30). Currington will perform at the Chevy Riverfront Stage (June 6), Houser has been added to at Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater Presented by BBR Music Group (June 6) and Tillis will perform at the Budweiser Forever Country Stage (June 9). A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are still available through CMA Fest’s website or by phone at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Single and three-day tickets for Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater, in addition to single and four-day tickets for Xfinity Fan Fair X, are also available.
Florida Georgia Line to Headline the Mother ChurchEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have played in every performance room imaginable in Nashville, but May 29 will be the first time the duo headlines the revered Ryman Auditorium. The special invitation-only concert will stream live on SiriusXM, which was the first outlet to play their breakout hit, “Cruise.” “There is a magical feeling when you walk into the Ryman, and this is a place that has always been on our bucket list to play,” Kelley says in a release. “We are so excited for this show and can’t wait to bring our FGL vibes to the Mother Church!”
Chris Young Celebrates “Hangin’ On” in NashvilleSteve Lowry
Before heading overseas for a series of concerts in the UK, Young paused Monday (April 29) to take over Nashville’s BMI headquarters to celebrate his latest hit “Hangin’ On” with co-writers Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge. The song peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s country airplay chart and No. 1 on the Mediabase chart in November. Young’s Raised On Country Tour launches May 16-18 in Alpharetta, Ga., Charlotte, N.C. and Bristow, Va.
