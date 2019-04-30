Five at Five: CMA Fest Adds Billy Currington and More + Florida Georgia Line to Headline the Ryman

The NFL Draft was just practice for the 2019 CMA Fest, which will take over downtown Nashville June 6-9. The complete lineups for three of CMA Fest’s five free outdoor daytime stages were announced Tuesday (April 30). Currington will perform at the Chevy Riverfront Stage (June 6), Houser has been added to at Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater Presented by BBR Music Group (June 6) and Tillis will perform at the Budweiser Forever Country Stage (June 9). A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are still available through CMA Fest’s website or by phone at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Single and three-day tickets for Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater, in addition to single and four-day tickets for Xfinity Fan Fair X, are also available.