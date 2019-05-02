Little Big Town Return to Host CMT Music Awards

Get All the Ticket Details and the Presale Password

Think of this as the ultimate Little Big Town encore.

The Grammy-winning group will be back again this year to host the 2019 CMT Music Awards for the second year in a row.

Last year, when they hosted the fan-voted show, they also took home the group video of the year award for their “When Someone Stops Loving You” video. In 2017, they won the same award for “Better Man.” And in 2016, they won for “Girl Crush.” Carly Pearce will announce this year’s nominees on May 7 on Today.

Fans can purchase presale tickets for the 2019 CMT Music Awards beginning May 10 at 11am ET via Ticketmaster using the password BUCKLEUP. General sale begins May 11 at 11am ET. Click here to start shopping.

And if you’re looking for something to go with your tickets, maybe this year is the year to go all out and get the Ultimate Insider VIP Experiences. With the experience, you’ll get to walk the red carpet, snap a professional photo, watch the show from a premium seat or from the standing room pit, attend select rehearsals and soundchecks, and more. For details, click here.

The awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8pm ET/PT on CMT. Stay tuned to CMT and CMT.com for additional details about nominees, voting and tickets to the show.

2018 Winner: Little Big Town

