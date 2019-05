Aimlessly wandering down a lesser known backroad has never looked more appealing thanks to Dustin Lynch’s brand new video for the laidback single “Ridin’ Roads.”

With a beautiful girl by his side, Lynch snuggles up behind the wheel and slows down to soak in the moments of bliss found when you’re simply just lost in the moment with the one you love.

“I hope after someone watches, it reminds them of a time when they’d been lost on some backroads with someone they’re into or inspires them to just go do it now!”

Heck, we’ll clock out of work right now if someone can tell us where to find an old turquoise Bronco like that.

Ridin’ Roads is the title track to Lynch’s recently-released, three-song EP. Lynch co-wrote the collection with hit-makers Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins, Kyle Fishman, and Dallas Davidson.