Five at Five: Julie Bowen Scares Blake Shelton + Margo Price Poses for Maternity Photos

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday (May 1):
-
Margo Price Poses for Maternity Photos
“I think that there is still a big misconception for many people that women have to choose between family and career, but that’s not the case. It’s 2019 and women should feel more liberated than ever to do both.” That’s how Margo Price ended her new People Q&A for the release of her first professional maternity portraits. Price is expecting a girl, who will join eight-year-old brother, Judah, at home when she arrives.
-
Julie Bowen Scares Blake SheltonEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Just as Shelton was about to answer Ellen DeGeneres’ question regarding whether he was going to marry girlfriend Gwen Stefani, Bowen popped out of an end table and scared the crap out of him.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real’s New Album
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real’s next album, Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), arrives June 21 days on the same day Nelson’s father, Willie Nelson, releases his next album, Ride Me Back Home.
New Glen Campbell Box SetEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Available June 21, The Legacy (1971-2017) four-album box set compiles 78 hits from Campbell’s extensive song catalog with a stunning 60-page booklet and new 2019 liner notes.
Two Marines Receive Top Honors for Heroism at Route 91Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images
During a ceremony at California’s Camp Pendleton, Sgt. Austin Cox and Sgt. Michael Vura, both 26, received Navy and Marine Corps Medals for their work to save lives during the mass shooting at 2017’s Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. According to the OC Register, the awards are America’s highest honor for heroism out outside combat operations.
-