Dan + Shay + Joe Jonas + Sophie Turner

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said “I do,” Dan + Shay were there to say “I’m speechless, staring at you standing there in that dress, what it’s doing to me ain’t a secret, ’cause watching you is all that I can do and I’m speechless.”

After performing their hit love song with pop singer-songwriter Tori Kelly and winning the Billboard Music Award for top country duo/group on Wednesday night (May 1), Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney headed over to the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel to sing Turner — crazy famous for her role on Game of Thrones — down the aisle at the surprise and very private Vegas wedding.

EDM DJ Diplo was there as well, and managed to capture some of the ceremony on Instagram.

Did @joejonas + @SophieT totally just have a little Vegas wedding? Complete with @DanAndShay singing “Speechless” as Sophie walked down the aisle… check out @diplo’s IG Stories NOW! pic.twitter.com/QlCgG2z2m7 — Cassie DiLaura (@CassieDiLaura) May 2, 2019

This wedding gig was certainly not the first time a Jonas has had a connection to country music. Brad Paisley has been a friend of Nick Jonas’ for a few years, goofing around on socials and IRL. And Thomas Rhett paired up with Nick, too, for an epic CMT Crossroads.

