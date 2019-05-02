Music

Dan + Shay + Joe Jonas + Sophie Turner

Gig at Chapel L’Amour Joins Two Celebs as Husband and Wife
by 1h ago

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said “I do,” Dan + Shay were there to say “I’m speechless, staring at you standing there in that dress, what it’s doing to me ain’t a secret, ’cause watching you is all that I can do and I’m speechless.”

After performing their hit love song with pop singer-songwriter Tori Kelly and winning the Billboard Music Award for top country duo/group on Wednesday night (May 1), Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney headed over to the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel to sing Turner — crazy famous for her role on Game of Thrones — down the aisle at the surprise and very private Vegas wedding.

EDM DJ Diplo was there as well, and managed to capture some of the ceremony on Instagram.

This wedding gig was certainly not the first time a Jonas has had a connection to country music. Brad Paisley has been a friend of Nick Jonas’ for a few years, goofing around on socials and IRL. And Thomas Rhett paired up with Nick, too, for an epic CMT Crossroads.

