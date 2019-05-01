Five at Five: Jason Aldean’s Carpool Karaoke with Brittany Aldean + BBMAs Country Winners

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (May 2):
Jason Aldean’s Carpool Karaoke with Brittany Aldean
Sign us up for the next Aldean family road trip. Jason and Brittany crush carpool karaoke every time.
Country Wins Big at Billboard Music Awards
Luke Combs led country winners at Wednesday’s (May 1) 2019 Billboard Music Awards with wins in three categories including top country artist and top country album for, This One’s For You. Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kenny Chesney, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line also took home awards.
How to Stream iHeart Country Festival Live
On Saturday (May 4), the iHeart Country Festival will take over Austin, Texas with performances by Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Chris Janson, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Lauren Alaina, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack. CMT Radio will be there for all the action, and the event streams live at 8 p.m. ET on LiveXLive and iHeartCountry stations.
Last Call for Photos at Taylor Swift’s Nashville MuralLeah Puttkammer/Getty Images
Saturday and Sunday (May 4-5) will be the last days fans get to take pictures with the Kelsey Montague mural for Swift’s new single “ME!” in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood. According to the Tennessean, it wasn’t meant for permanent display, and it will be removed at the end of the weekend to be preserved.
Luke Combs and Fiancé Nicole Hocking Adopt a Rescue
Meet Jojo, the lucky new furbaby who is the latest addition to the Combs and Hocking household. The couple rescued Jojo from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue and so far, it looks like a match made in heaven.
Horsin’ Around to Luke Bryan
This horse can’t get enough Luke in his life. Thanks go out to his mom, LeClaire Bryan, for sharing!
