JUST IN: CMT Music Awards Tickets on Sale Today

Why the Show Is So Much Better IRL

Watching the CMT Music Awards from the comfort of your own homes is, well, comfortable. There’s no denying that. But if you want to really feel like you’re right in the middle of one of the rowdiest nights in country music, you have to be there.

And today’s the day to make that happen.

The presale sale for tickets* to the June 5 show in Nashville starts Friday (May 10) at 10am CT, and the password for that presale is BUCKLEUP. The general sale starts on Saturday (May 11) at 10am CT. Ticket prices range from $55 for the 3rd tier to $175 for the lower level. Click here to get started.

So when you think about all the ways to watch the only fan-voted country award show, picture yourself walking into the Bridgestone Arena at the corner of Broadway and 5th Avenue, and breathing the same air as the nominees, performers, presenters and the hosts, Little Big Town. Hearing all the live country music and all the heartfelt acceptance speeches from the winners just feels different when you’re there in real life.

For planning purposes, here is the approximate schedule of the night’s events and the telecast of the show:

Doors Open: 5:00pm CT

Doors Close: 6:30pm CT

Live Telecast Begins: 7:00pm CT

Live Telecast Ends: 9:15pm CT

This year’s CMT Music Awards nominees were just announced, and voting is now open.

*Four ticket limit