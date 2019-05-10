CMT Music Awards: You’re a VIP, Right?

How to Decide Which Kind of VIP You Are

We thought you seemed like a VIP. Like someone who wanted to do more than just go to the CMT Music Awards. Someone who might want the literal red-carpet treatment.

So now all you have to do is decide exactly what kind of VIP you are: someone looking for a straight-up VIP experience? Or someone who wants to be more of an ultimate insider? Here are all the details on each level to help you make the decision that’s right for you.

VIP packages for the June 5 show will be available for presale on May 10 — no password is necessary — and general sale on May 11. Click here to buy yours.



CMT Music Awards Ultimate Insiders Experience: $1,499

Your own on-site experience host

VIP pre-party before the show with appetizers and one complimentary drink

Red carpet walk with professional photographers

One ticket to the show

Invitation to the official CMT Music Awards Supper Club Dinner

Meet & Greet passes with some of country music’s up and coming artists

Access to different CMT events leading up to the show: CMT Crossroads, CMT New Artist Showcase presented by Ram Trucks, backstage tour for a behind-the-scenes look at the event, viewing of select CMT Music Awards rehearsals and soundchecks, photo opportunity on the stage, and a private tour of the CMT Commerce Street headquarters.

A VIP CMT Music Awards gift bag



VIP Experience: $699

Your own on-site experience host

VIP pre-party before the show with appetizers and one complimentary drink

Red carpet walk with professional photographers

One ticket to the show

Access to different CMT events leading up to the show featuring: CMT Crossroads and the CMT New Artist Showcase presented by Ram Trucks

A VIP CMT Music Awards gift bag

The awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 5 at 8pm ET/PT on CMT. This year’s nominees were just announced, and you can see the full list here. Voting is now open here.