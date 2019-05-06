Renee Blair Learns She’s “Better Off”

CMT Hosts the World Premiere of the Singer-Songwriter's New Video

It was the first song idea that Renee Blair brought to the table the day she walked into Smack Songs’ Music Row office, before she even had a publishing deal with the renowned firm.

“This song is my story of two, on-again-off-again relationships that I was in back-to-back,” she told CMT.com of her debut single “Better Off.”

They do say to always write what you know.

“I loved them both but our hearts were never on the same schedule,” she continued. “I was convinced I was going to be stuck in a vicious cycle of this flip-flopping love forever. Finally, after breaking it off for the umpteenth time, I realized I was just better off without either.”

And sitting on the perfect idea for a good ol’ country song, which took Blair and her co-writers a minute to complete.

“We didn’t end up writing or finishing it until over a year later,” she confessed.

And that’s okay, because the right thing sometimes takes time, and a debut release is one thing you want to get right, as well as a debut music video.

“This is the first video I have ever shot!” Blair said excitedly. We shot in Nashville in an apartment in a neighborhood called Germantown.”

Blair is currently in the studio cutting more material expected to be released this summer. The singer-songwriter also has big touring plans lined up, including dates with Michael Ray, Walker Hayes, Eli Young Band, Billy Currington, Mitchell Tenpenny, LOCASH and the legendary Willie Nelson.

We’d love to see her on some dates with Old Dominion, who’ve played a special part in Blair’s journey.

“I first met them when I signed with Smack and they are so encouraging and kind to me,” she said. “I think the world of them and more.”