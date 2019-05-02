Five at Five: Toby Keith’s “That’s Country Bro” Namechecks Country Stars + Brett Eldredge and Jon Pardi’s Cheers from Oz

View this post on Instagram

I remember sitting on my brothers back porch drinking a beer with @jonpardipics back when we both just started kickin our boots around nashville…no one knew us but we hoped one day a lot of people would know our music…now, 10 years later, we are poppin champagne on the other side of the world celebrating many things, but especially being able to play music with good friends down in Australia…what an adventure…cheers mate! We love you OZ!