Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by 1h ago

Slowly but surely, it’s beginning to look a lot like concert season. Country artists were everywhere last weekend — from Arkansas to Connecticut — and were posting about their adventures so that we might live vicariously through them.

But it was a post from someone out in the crowd that I think won the internet. After watching his wife Carrie Underwood get her tour started in Alabama, Mike Fisher shared the best little moment. “What a night! This is Izzy’s first tour show that he’ll remember. He had a blast and kept yelling ’mommy I love you’ when she came close!! His mommy is a rockstar on stage and off the stage,” Fisher wrote. She posted about the next night’s show in Little Rock, quoting a 1994 Collin Raye song. And openers Maddie and Tae shared a glimpse of what that show was like backstage.

Elsewhere, Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany shared a flawless mirror selfie. Blake Shelton asked his fans and followers what they think of as their piece of God’s country. Chase Rice celebrated his No. 1 song with a hit haircut. Keith Urban gave a very public thank you to his Uber driver, Echevarria. Kelsea Ballerini had some good news for animal lovers in North Dakota. And Darius Rucker was in awe of tourmate Garth Brooks.

THIS MAN!! My best friend and so much more❣️

