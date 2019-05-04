Top Breathtaking Moments on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360

It’s believed that the eyes are windows into the soul. When fans see Carrie Underwood’s new Cry Pretty Tour 360, they will experience a soul-baring production full of empowering musical moments that at times leave the audience breathless. Over five acts, Underwood’s powerhouse vocals are on full display showing that she is among the most consistent performers of our age.

Her 360-stage is in the shape of her eye giving fans seated in the top levels of any arena the tour visits an up-close-and-personal look into the heart behind the music. Additionally, it’s a seismic interpretation of her crying eyes on the Cry Pretty album art. The 2019 tour is heavy on selections from the album and her signature hits with at least five wardrobe changes.

But whatever is said about Underwood’s tour, it doesn’t really matter because her biggest fans, Jacob, Isaiah and husband Mike Fisher, already dig it.

Underwood has one of the most demanding tours this summer with performances scheduled every other day through June 23. After that, the next leg resumes Sept. 10 in San Diego, Calif.

Here are some of our favorite moments from night two (May 3) in Birmingham, Ala.