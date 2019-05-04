Top Breathtaking Moments on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360

It’s believed that the eyes are windows into the soul. When fans see Carrie Underwood’s new Cry Pretty Tour 360, they will experience a soul-baring production full of empowering musical moments that at times leave the audience breathless. Over five acts, Underwood’s powerhouse vocals are on full display showing that she is among the most consistent performers of our age.
Her 360-stage is in the shape of her eye giving fans seated in the top levels of any arena the tour visits an up-close-and-personal look into the heart behind the music. Additionally, it’s a seismic interpretation of her crying eyes on the Cry Pretty album art. The 2019 tour is heavy on selections from the album and her signature hits with at least five wardrobe changes.
But whatever is said about Underwood’s tour, it doesn’t really matter because her biggest fans, Jacob, Isaiah and husband Mike Fisher, already dig it.
What a night! This is Izzy’s first tour show that he’ll remember. He had a blast and kept yelling “mommy I love you” when she came close!! His mommy is a rockstar on stage and off the stage. Touring with a 3 month old is brave to say the least but if anyone can do it she sure can!!… The pictures don’t do it justice what a show!! #cryprettytour
Underwood has one of the most demanding tours this summer with performances scheduled every other day through June 23. After that, the next leg resumes Sept. 10 in San Diego, Calif.
Here are some of our favorite moments from night two (May 3) in Birmingham, Ala.
Openers: Runaway June and Maddie & Tae
Act I: “Southbound”
Underwood doesn’t mess around with her opening numbers. From note one through the finale, she commands the stage like she’s born for it with an assist from a killer band.
Act II: “Blown Away” and “We Should Be Drinking Alone”
The start of act II shows Underwood’s affinity for good overcoming evil with back-to-back murder songs followed by “Blown Away” and the noirish “We Should Be Drinking Alone.” The sax solo at the beginning of the latter gives off major Carmen Sandiego vibes, and Underwood belts with her microphone at least a foot away from her face on “Blown Away.”
Act II: “End Up With You”
Y’all. Underwood can drum and sing at the same time. Underwood played the djembe and sang on an Earth drum arrangement of this Cry Pretty song.
Act III: Inspirational Medley
Starting on piano, Underwood’s transitions were seamless as she sang through abbreviated versions of “Temporary Home,” “See You Again,” “I Know You Won’t,” “Just a Dream” with a touch of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and “Jesus Take the Wheel,” the latter of which had Underwood climbing a staircase ascending toward the heavens.
Act IV: Empowering Collaborative Covers
Underwood welcomes Runaway June and Maddie & Tae back onstage for a medley of iconic songs by Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, The Judds, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Reba McEntire.
Act IV: “The Champion”
For every Cry Pretty show, Underwood hosts a contest for her musical guest on Ludacris’ part on “The Champion.” The winner for the Birmingham show was a mother named Jessica, whose daughter was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Underwood and Jessica had not practiced together until their big moment, and they both crushed it!
