Five at Five: Everything You Missed at 2019’s iHeartCountry Festival + Marc Cohn and Miley Cyrus Surprise Beale Street Music Festival

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (May 6):
CMT Radio at iHeartCountry FestivalGary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The mainstream country music community took over Austin, Texas on Saturday (May 4) for the 2019 iHeart Country Festival. The day-long event featured performances by Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Morgan Wallen and Chris Janson. CMT Radio was there for all the action and have a detailed rundown of all the action from the event.
Cody Johnson and Midland Rock the Ryman
It was a big weekend for Cody Johnson and Midland who each headlined Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium for the first time on Saturday and Sunday (May 4-5), respectively. Midland’s Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Mark Wystrach welcomed surprises guests Chris Isaak and Brooks & Dunn for their Sunday night concert.
Old Dominion Headline Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater
On the heels of landing their six No. 1 “Make It Sweet,” Old Dominion brought the tour of the same name to Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on Friday (May 4). According to the band, the show was its fastest sellout ever.
Randy Travis Crashes the Opry for his Birthday
Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis had a grand ole 60th birthday on Saturday (May 4). The day included a surprise visit to the Grand Ole Opry where he was welcomed onstage to sing “Forever and Ever, Amen” with Josh Turner, Charles Esten, Ricky Skaggs and Don Schlitz.
Marc Cohn and Miley Cyrus Surprise Beale Street Music FestivalView this post on Instagram
"Memphis is a hallowed city known for its spirit and character, a city that brings together people from all backgrounds, cultures, and generations, finding common ground and coming together to have meaningful experiences. The music that came out of Memphis moved and inspired me, as well as countless others. "Walking in Memphis" is an homage to the healing power of music, and to the rich and soulful heritage of a great American city. Performing here today with Miley to celebrate the launch of Facebook’s new campaign #MoreTogether was an incredible experience and shows the power of music to bring people together." – @marc_cohn . It was an honor to have Marc and @mileycyrus join us at #BSMF19 today. . : @facebook
“Walking in Memphis” singer Marc Cohn performed his signature song with Miley Cyrus during Cyrus’ surprise set at Memphis, Tenn.’s Beale Street Music Festival over the weekend. The concert moment was part of Facebook’s new More Together campaign.