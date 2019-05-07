WORLD PREMIERE: American Young’s “Gonna Be You”

This one song from country duo American Young has two meanings, depending on who you ask. The band’s Kristy Osmunson thinks of it kind of as a compass. “Life takes us down so many winding roads in pursuit of our dreams. The farther away from home we get, the closer to home we are. Home is where my love is,” she told CMT.com.

And for the duo’s Jon Stone, the song is somewhat of a promise. “It’s almost like, ’I’m out here chasing my meaning in life, and there’s no one I’m ready to be with; but when I am, it’s gonna be you,'” he shared with us ahead of the video’s world premiere.