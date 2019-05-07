Little Big Town Hosts the Show Live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band scored three nominations each when the nominees for the 2019 CMT Music Awards were revealed Tuesday (May 7).

Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five Video of the Year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special via Twitter.

Little Big Town returns to host the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. Stay tuned to CMT and CMT.com for performance announcements leading up to the big night.

Aldean and Lambert share nominations for Male Video and Collaborative Video of the Year for “Drowns the Whiskey.” Lambert’s “Keeper of the Flame” is nominated for Female Video of the Year. Additionally, Aldean shares a nomination for Collaborative Video with Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley for Rucker’s version of Drivin N Cryin’s “Straight to Hell.”

Morris is up for three awards including the night’s top honor of Video of the Year for “GIRL.” Morris and Brandi Carlile’s performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” from the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special is nominated for CMT Performance of the Year.

Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man” featuring Brothers Osborne is nominated for Video and Collaborative Video of the year, while Brothers Osborne’s “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” is up for Duo Video of the Year.

Zac Brown Band’s “Someone I Used to Know” is nominated Video and Group Video the Year, while “Keep Me In Mind” from the band’s CMT Crossroads with Shawn Mendes is nominated for CMT Performance of the Year.

Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Julia Michaels, Kelsea Ballerini, Bryan, Luke Combs, Sugarland and Taylor Swift follow with two nominations each.

Carly Pearce, who is nominated for Female Video of the Year for “Closer to You,” helped announce the nominees in three categories on Tuesday’s Today show on NBC. Other categories were announced by the Associated Press.

Here is a complete list of nominees for the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced the morning of the show, with final voting held on Twitter during the live telecast.

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns The Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer To You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

LOCASH – “Feels Like A Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

LANCO – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In A Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight To Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns The Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)”

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)”

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)”