What It Sounds Like When Garth Brooks Loves You

If you’re lucky, one day you might get to open shows for Garth Brooks.

And if you’re willing to work really, really hard, one day you might get Brooks to think the world of you.

That’s how things happened for the six-man country band King Calaway on Friday (May 3) in Minneapolis, and he introduced the group with his signature Brooks enthusiasm. “I don’t think I’ve ever done this in my career, but I’ve watched these next six guys rent a hall that they couldn’t afford back in Nashville, and practice every day for four days straight, just for this show tonight,” Brooks told the sold-out crowd. “These guys are brand new, and if I was them I would be scared out of my wits right now. But I know they’re getting ready to play for the greatest country music fans that we have on the this planet.

“You guys have given me some of the best nights of my life, what I’m asking you, let’s make this the best night of their lives. Ladies and Gentlemen, King Calaway.”



That had to feel pretty damn good for the harmony-heavy boy band. So just how good? “We were all walking out of the tunnel and all of the sudden Garth said, ’I need a hot mic.’ And we all kind of stood there not sure what was happening. Was he going to sing with us? And then out of nowhere he started introducing us and I think all of our jaws dropped. Jordan (Harvey) even started tearing up. We’ve never seen Garth do that before. We’re still in shock,” said King Calaway’s drummer Chris Deaton.

As evidence by their tweets and retweets, the band is still not over it.

What a night! We are so overwhelmed by the support you guys showed us in Minneapolis. May 3, 2019 will be remembered for the rest of our lives. Thank you @garthbrooks for your generosity and for introducing us on to the stage – the whole night was just surreal ❤️ : Cece Dawson pic.twitter.com/5L5Fqr7QFd — King Calaway (@KingCalaway) May 4, 2019

Still cheesin’ from the @garthbrooks show on Friday Looking forward to some big things ahead, stay tuned to hear more!!

: @double_c23 pic.twitter.com/wlIkmqI18m — King Calaway (@KingCalaway) May 5, 2019

Earlier this year, King Calaway debuted with the infectious “World for Two,” penned by Nashville hitmakers Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and James Abrahart. What followed was a music video that paints their picture of what happens when you can make the hurt, the hate, the light and the noise disappear.