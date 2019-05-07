Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry Reunite at 2019 Met Gala

</noscript> </div>

Musgraves was virtually unrecognizable as a life-size Moschino Barbie with a matching pink hairdryer purse and flowing blond locks that would make real Barbie all shades of jealous. And we’re still trying to figure out how Perry managed to sit down for dinner in her chandelier dress.

Perry has been a longtime fan of Musgraves and the two toured together on Perry’s Prismatic tour in 2014.

The Met Gala was hosted by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Here are our favorite frames of Musgraves’ Met Gala look.