Music Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry Reunite at 2019 Met Gala Musgraves Goes as Moschino Barbie to Camp-themed Event by Lauren Tingle 31m ago This summer marks the five-year anniversary of Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry’s legendary CMT Crossroads, and it looks like they totally celebrated early at Monday night’s (May 6) Met Gala. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> The Met Gala is themed every year, and the 2019 theme was “camp.” But it was not the kind of camp in the great outdoors you’re thinking. Camp can mean a deliberately exaggerated and theatrical behavior or style, and the red-carpet fashions at last night’s event legitimately fit the bill. Musgraves was virtually unrecognizable as a life-size Moschino Barbie with a matching pink hairdryer purse and flowing blond locks that would make real Barbie all shades of jealous. And we’re still trying to figure out how Perry managed to sit down for dinner in her chandelier dress. Perry has been a longtime fan of Musgraves and the two toured together on Perry’s Prismatic tour in 2014. The Met Gala was hosted by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Here are our favorite frames of Musgraves’ Met Gala look. Kacey Musgraves John Shearer/Getty Images for THR Theo Wargo/WireImage ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Sophie Von Haselberg, Michael Kors, Bette Midler, Kacey Musgraves, and Gigi Hadid Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Gwen Stefani and Kacey Musgraves Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.