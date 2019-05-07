Music

Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry Reunite at 2019 Met Gala

Musgraves Goes as Moschino Barbie to Camp-themed Event
by 31m ago

This summer marks the five-year anniversary of Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry’s legendary CMT Crossroads, and it looks like they totally celebrated early at Monday night’s (May 6) Met Gala.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.