Five at Five: How to Vote for CMT Music Awards + George Strait Announces New Concerts

The Toby Keith and Friends Sweet 16 Golf Classic returns to Norman, Okla.’s Riverwind Casino and Belmar Golf Club May 31-June 1. Proceeds will support the mission at the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, a no-cost home for children battling cancer and their families. Since its inception, the annual event has raised $12.4 million to fund construction and operation of the OK Kids Korral. Items and experiences that will be available through an online charity auction starting May 27 include a day on set with Billy Bob Thornton, a visit to The Voice, a Jimmy Buffett concert and meet-and-greet, golf experiences at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship, and a Garth Brooks-signed drumhead.