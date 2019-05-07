Five at Five: How to Vote for CMT Music Awards + George Strait Announces New Concerts

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (May 7):
Voting for the 2019 CMT Music Awards is Live
The nominees for the 2019 CMT Music Awards were revealed Tuesday (May 7), and voting for your favorites in each category continues through June 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET via CMT.com. The final nominees will be announced the morning of the show on June 5 and voting will continue through the show on CMT.com and via Twitter. Little Big Town will host the event live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.
Ruston Kelly Extends Tour
CMT Listen Up artist Ruston Kelly will continue his 2019 tour through fall with new shows scheduled Sept. 18 through Oct. 26. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday (May 10) at 10 a.m. local time.
Maren Morris Brings GIRL to Late-Night TV
In case you missed it, Morris performed “A Song for Everything” on Monday night’s (May 6) Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
George Strait Announces New Concerts
The King of Country has new shows in Kansas and Missouri scheduled for 2020. Strait’s Visit Wichita Presents Strait to Oz is set for Jan. 24 at Wichita, Kan.’s INTRUST Bank Arena. Strait to the Heartland will be Jan. 25 at Kansas City, Mo.’s Sprint Center. Tickets for both shows go on sale May 17 through Strait’s website.
Toby Keith’s Golf Classic Turns 16
The Toby Keith and Friends Sweet 16 Golf Classic returns to Norman, Okla.’s Riverwind Casino and Belmar Golf Club May 31-June 1. Proceeds will support the mission at the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, a no-cost home for children battling cancer and their families. Since its inception, the annual event has raised $12.4 million to fund construction and operation of the OK Kids Korral. Items and experiences that will be available through an online charity auction starting May 27 include a day on set with Billy Bob Thornton, a visit to The Voice, a Jimmy Buffett concert and meet-and-greet, golf experiences at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship, and a Garth Brooks-signed drumhead.
