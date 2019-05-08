Five at Five: Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Share CMT Music Awards Nomination + Wynonna Judd Advocates for Criminal Justice Reform

Pearce is the main event in her “Closer to You” video. But that shadowy figure she’s snuggling with is her fiancé Michael Ray, and the video is nominated for Female Video of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. Pearce is the reigning Breakthrough Video of the Year winner for “Every Little Thing.” Voting to determine your favorites in each category is underway through CMT.com. The Video of the Year finalists will be revealed the morning of the show June 5. Little Big Town host the event live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.