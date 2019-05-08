Five at Five: Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Share CMT Music Awards Nomination + Wynonna Judd Advocates for Criminal Justice Reform

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday (May 8):
Carly Pearce Shares CMT Music Awards Nomination with Michael RayEmbedded from media.mtvnservices.com.
Pearce is the main event in her “Closer to You” video. But that shadowy figure she’s snuggling with is her fiancé Michael Ray, and the video is nominated for Female Video of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. Pearce is the reigning Breakthrough Video of the Year winner for “Every Little Thing.” Voting to determine your favorites in each category is underway through CMT.com. The Video of the Year finalists will be revealed the morning of the show June 5. Little Big Town host the event live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.
Maren Morris, Lindsay Ell and Tenille Townes’ Free All-Female ShowEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Morris, Ell and Townes are the initial artists announced to perform at an all-female concert June 3 at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works during CMA Fest week. Free tickets are limited through the event’s website.
Wynonna Judd Advocates for Criminal Justice ReformChip Somodevilla/Getty Images
According to Politico, Wynonna Judd met with the White House Office of American Innovation on Wednesday (May 8) to discuss criminal justice reform and ways the administration can enhance reentry programs for inmates and reduce the return-to-prison rate. This is an issue that is close to Judd, whose 22-year-old daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, was given an eight-year prison sentence last summer for violating the terms of her probation stemming from a drug-related conviction the previous year. Judd was also in Washington, DC Thursday (May) to participate in the National Day of Prayer.
Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour Adds Boise State UniversityRichard Gabriel Ford/Getty Images
Brooks will headline Boise State University’s Albertsons Stadium on July 20. This is the first time Brooks played a show in the Idaho capital in 20 years. Tickets go on sale May 17 through Ticketmaster.
Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour GrowsFrederick Breedon IV/WireImage
The Beach Boys, The Charlie Daniels Band, Scotty McCreery, The Marshall Tucker Band, John Anderson, Restless Heart, Exile, John Michael Montgomery and Canadian artist Charlie Major will join Alabama for 28 new shows that have been added to the beloved band’s 50th anniversary tour. The concert with The Beach Boys is to be announced, but all other new shows start May 9 at Orange Beach, Ala.’s Wharf Amphitheater. A complete schedule and ticket information are available through the band’s website.
