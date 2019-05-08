Music

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift’s CMT Music Awards Evolution

Swift Nominated in Two Categories at 2019 Nashville Event
by 42m ago

Reliving Taylor Swift’s best moments at the CMT Music Awards is everything.

CMT was the second organization to present Swift a major industry honor when she won Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Tim McGraw” in 2007, and it seems like award shows have become way more fun ever since then.

First of all, her performances are killer, and then there are her incredible dance moves behind the scenes when the cameras aren’t watching.

Embedded from giphy.com.