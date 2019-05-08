PHOTOS: Taylor Swift’s CMT Music Awards Evolution

</noscript> </div>

Swift dominated the show for several years and won the night’s top honor for video of the year in 2008 for “Our Song,” in 2009 for “Love Story” and again in 2011 for “Mine.” But one of our favorite years in Swift’s CMTMA history had to be 2009 when she performed twice when she sang “You Belong With Me” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me” with fellow CMT Crossroads collaborators, Def Leppard.

Swift is nominated again for her first CMT belt buckle in five years after sharing 2014 nominations for “Highway Don’t Care” with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban. This time she shares nominations for Duo Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of The Year with Sugarland for “Babe.”

Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five Video of the Year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.

Here are our favorite moments from Swift’s evolution at the CMT Music Awards.