PHOTOS: Kacey Musgraves’ Stunning Style Evolution

Kacey Musgraves just dropped a brand-new visual video for her ethereal “Oh, What a World,” and it’s beyond what we could’ve imagined.

The Grammy-winning superstar is an animated, magical centaur in her technicolor, psychedelic music video, the next step in the creative evolution that has been Musgraves’ latest album cycle. Golden Hour has found the Texas native further expanding the horizons of country music fans while also expanding the parameters of the genre’s style, sonically and well, literally.

Our girl is stealing the show at the notorious and storied Met Gala, y’all. She’s a bonafide model now, too. But let’s not forget this little nugget, who was stealing the show back in the day, too.

#TBT pic.twitter.com/UIJbN8Eyqg — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 8, 2019

In honor of her ascendance into full-fashion glory, here’s a look back at some of Musgraves most important and incredible style moments.

Nashville Star, 2007



Rusty Russell/Getty Images

CMT Artists of the Year, 2012



Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Music Awards, 2013



Rick Diamond/Getty Images

CMA Awards, 2013



Larry Busacca/WireImage

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Grammy Awards, 2014



Lester Cohen/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

GLAAD Awards, 2014



Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for GLAAD

CMT Music Awards, 2014



Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

iHeart Radio Music Festival, 2014



Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

CMA Awards, 2014



Michael Loccisano/WireImage

ACM Awards, 2014



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jimmy Kimmel Live, 2015



Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

CMA Awards, 2015



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Grammy Awards, 2016



Steve Granitz/WireImage

ACM Awards, 2016



Rick Diamond/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp

CMA Awards, 2016



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Clive Davis Grammy Party, 2018



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Late Night With Seth Meyers, 2018



Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

CMA Awards, 2018



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Beacon Theatre, 2019



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

MusiCares Person of the Year, 2019



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grammy Awards, 2019



Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Academy Awards, 2019



Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

iHeart Radio Music Awards, 2019



Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

ACM Awards, 2019



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Coachella, 2019



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Met Gala, 2019



Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

What will she do next? We can’t wait to see, maybe at the CMT Music Awards. Musgraves is nominated for Video of the Year with “Rainbow.” Will she rock the red carpet? If she’s there, you know she will.

Voting for your favorites in each category continues through June 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET via CMT.com. The final nominees will be announced the morning of the show on June 5 and voting will continue through the show on CMT.com and via Twitter. Little Big Town will host the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.



