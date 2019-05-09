Music PHOTOS: Kacey Musgraves’ Stunning Style Evolution From Rhinestoned Cowgirl to Couture, It's Been A Wild and Wonderful Ride by Samantha Stephens 24m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Oh, what a visionary. Kacey Musgraves just dropped a brand-new visual video for her ethereal “Oh, What a World,” and it’s beyond what we could’ve imagined. The Grammy-winning superstar is an animated, magical centaur in her technicolor, psychedelic music video, the next step in the creative evolution that has been Musgraves’ latest album cycle. Golden Hour has found the Texas native further expanding the horizons of country music fans while also expanding the parameters of the genre’s style, sonically and well, literally. Our girl is stealing the show at the notorious and storied Met Gala, y’all. She’s a bonafide model now, too. But let’s not forget this little nugget, who was stealing the show back in the day, too. #TBT pic.twitter.com/UIJbN8Eyqg — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 8, 2019 In honor of her ascendance into full-fashion glory, here’s a look back at some of Musgraves most important and incredible style moments. Nashville Star, 2007 Rusty Russell/Getty Images CMT Artists of the Year, 2012 Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT CMT Music Awards, 2013 Rick Diamond/Getty Images CMA Awards, 2013 Larry Busacca/WireImage Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Grammy Awards, 2014 Lester Cohen/WireImage Kevin Mazur/WireImage GLAAD Awards, 2014 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for GLAAD CMT Music Awards, 2014 Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic iHeart Radio Music Festival, 2014 Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia CMA Awards, 2014 Michael Loccisano/WireImage ACM Awards, 2014 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Jimmy Kimmel Live, 2015 Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images CMA Awards, 2015 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Grammy Awards, 2016 Steve Granitz/WireImage ACM Awards, 2016 Rick Diamond/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp CMA Awards, 2016 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Clive Davis Grammy Party, 2018 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS Late Night With Seth Meyers, 2018 Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images CMA Awards, 2018 Jason Kempin/Getty Images Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Beacon Theatre, 2019 Theo Wargo/Getty Images MusiCares Person of the Year, 2019 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Grammy Awards, 2019 Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Academy Awards, 2019 Steve Granitz/WireImage Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images iHeart Radio Music Awards, 2019 Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia ACM Awards, 2019 Ethan Miller/Getty Images Coachella, 2019 Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Met Gala, 2019 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images What will she do next? We can’t wait to see, maybe at the CMT Music Awards. Musgraves is nominated for Video of the Year with “Rainbow.” Will she rock the red carpet? If she’s there, you know she will. Voting for your favorites in each category continues through June 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET via CMT.com. The final nominees will be announced the morning of the show on June 5 and voting will continue through the show on CMT.com and via Twitter. Little Big Town will host the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.