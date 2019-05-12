Music

Five Songs Kix Brooks Wrote Before There Was a Brooks & Dunn

On Sunday (May 12), Leon Eric “Kix” Brooks arrives at that supposedly dull but cozy age the Beatles envisioned when they were mere lads: Yep, he turns 64. But he’s not the kind to busy himself “mending a fuse” or “digging the weeds” as the song imagines.

Reunited with his performing partner, Ronnie Dunn, Brooks is riding high on their new star-glittered album, Reboot, which debuted at No. 1. The duo will commence a six-night run at the Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas in June. And Brooks continues to host American Country Countdown, a gig he’s had since 2006.

The Louisiana native was a rising songwriting talent before he paired with Dunn in 1991 to create a chart-topping powerhouse. For the duo, he co-wrote such hits as “Brand New Man,” “My Next Broken Heart,” “That Ain’t No Way to Go” and “Red Dirt Road.”

Recording separately, Brooks & Dunn had made slight inroads as solo acts. Dunn charted two singles — in 1983 and ’84 — and Brooks did the same in 1983 and ’89. But neither cracked the Top 50. Success would have to be a team effort.

Then there’s that little matter of Brooks & Dunn being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.

