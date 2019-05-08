Music

CMT Music Awards: Which Reactions Win for Best Reactions?

What the Country Artists Think of the Honor of Being Nominated
by 46m ago

Once the nominees for the 2019 CMT Music Awards were announced, the nominated artists immediately started reacting. And we’re admittedly kind of biased, but we think we already have a win for the best artist reaction.

It came from Brandi Carlile. She is nominated in two categories: female video of the year for “The Joke” and CMT performance of the year for her performance of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” from the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special with Maren Morris.

Carlile posted a home movie of herself as a little girl, in a big cowboy hat and even bigger puffy sleeves, belting out Trisha Yearwood’s 1991 debut song, “She’s in Love with the Boy.”

“I have loved country music since I was this little girl. Thank you @cmt awards for giving me a shot,” Carlile wrote.

Other notable nominee reactions that are worthy of their own win include:

Little Big Town is blown away.

Keith Urban has a massive thank you.

Brothers Osborne are super grateful.

Dan + Shay made it all about their better halves.


Darius Rucker is so honored.


Chris Janson says teamwork makes the dream work.

Eli Young Band are pumped.


And Zac Brown Band simply hopes you’ll vote.

The awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8pm ET/PT on CMT. Fans can purchase presale tickets for the 2019 CMT Music Awards beginning May 10 at 11am ET via Ticketmaster using the password BUCKLEUP. General sale begins May 11 at 11am ET. Voting is now open here.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.