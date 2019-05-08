CMT Music Awards: Which Reactions Win for Best Reactions?

What the Country Artists Think of the Honor of Being Nominated

Once the nominees for the 2019 CMT Music Awards were announced, the nominated artists immediately started reacting. And we’re admittedly kind of biased, but we think we already have a win for the best artist reaction.

It came from Brandi Carlile. She is nominated in two categories: female video of the year for “The Joke” and CMT performance of the year for her performance of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” from the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special with Maren Morris.

Carlile posted a home movie of herself as a little girl, in a big cowboy hat and even bigger puffy sleeves, belting out Trisha Yearwood’s 1991 debut song, “She’s in Love with the Boy.”

“I have loved country music since I was this little girl. Thank you @cmt awards for giving me a shot,” Carlile wrote.

Other notable nominee reactions that are worthy of their own win include:

Little Big Town is blown away.

Keith Urban has a massive thank you.

Brothers Osborne are super grateful.

Super grateful for the 3 @CMT Award nominations! It’s so great that there’s a night to recognize and honor music’s gifted directors and their teams who so often work only behind the scenes. See y’all there✌#CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/MBMFIqo2No — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) May 8, 2019

Dan + Shay made it all about their better halves.

nominated for two @cmt awards again this year! thank you to our beautiful wives for making the #SPEECHLESS video our favorite we've ever done, and thank you to everyone who helped capture the special moments. vote here lots of times:https://t.co/1qODCvEfZu pic.twitter.com/NurYKVsH86 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 9, 2019



Darius Rucker is so honored.

So honored to be nominated for @CMT Collaborative Video of the Year with my boys @LukeBryanOnline, @Jason_Aldean and @charleskelleyla! Y'all go vote for "Straight To Hell" NOW and tune in to the #CMTAwards on June 5: https://t.co/0YRez8cgpG pic.twitter.com/MqtcKA8Jtm — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 8, 2019



Chris Janson says teamwork makes the dream work.

Eli Young Band are pumped.

Thank you @CMT! We're pumped that "Love Ain't" has been nominated for Group Video of the YearY'all can vote for your favorites at https://t.co/zUVF1V0lLO #CMTAwards #LoveAint pic.twitter.com/gYGofmArkU — Eli Young Band (@EliYoungBand) May 9, 2019



And Zac Brown Band simply hopes you’ll vote.

We’ve got a few nominations for the 2019 @cmt Music Awards! Click the link to vote https://t.co/XUrT4LxDmP#CMTawards pic.twitter.com/VNteqjyX9N — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 7, 2019

The awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8pm ET/PT on CMT. Fans can purchase presale tickets for the 2019 CMT Music Awards beginning May 10 at 11am ET via Ticketmaster using the password BUCKLEUP. General sale begins May 11 at 11am ET. Voting is now open here.