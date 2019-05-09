Five at Five: Hot 20 with Little Big Town at iHeartCountry Fest + Blake Shelton Set for The Voice Season 17

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (May 10):
Blake Shelton Set for The Voice Season 17
A group of Coaches so good we need an encore.✨
This iconic squad is returning to #TheVoice next season. pic.twitter.com/dqtv663cPT
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 10, 2019
The Voice’s current judges, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend will return for the 17th season that’s set to air later this year. The Top 8 artists resume season 16 Monday (May 13), and Shelton has five of them in the competition.
Luke Bryan Will Close 2019 Tour at Detroit’s Ford FieldEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock will join Luke Bryan for the finale of the Sunset Repeat Tour Oct. 25 at Detroit’s Ford Field. Tickets go on sale May 17 through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. The 2019 run launches May 31 in Philadelphia, Pa.
Kid Rock Wraps Chillin’ The Most Flyin’ High Festival
Photos from Kid Rock’s inaugural Chillin’ The Most Flyin’ High Island Jam are giving us major FOMO. The four-day concert vacation took over the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and offered live music from 13 bands with sides of gourmet food, multiple pools, a private beach, full golf course, excursions, high-end shopping and more for 2,800 “Chillers.” The 2019 lineup featured performances by Jamey Johnson, The Cadillac Three, A Thousand Horses, The Earls of Leicester, John Schneider, John Stone and the Trailer Park Allstars, Dean James Jr., Bishop Gunn, Lit and comedian Chris Porter.
Backstage with Hot 20 and CMT Music Awards Hosts Little Big Town
Everything is bigger in Texas, especially country music! @CMTHot20 brings you the best of @littlebigtown, @DanAndShay, @FLAGALine + MORE from @iHeartCountry Festival this Sat & Sun @ 9a/8c!
— CMT (@CMT) May 10, 2019
An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes you backstage at the iHeartCountry Festival with 2019 CMT Music Awards host, Little Big Town. The episode airs Saturday and Sunday (May 11-12) at 9 a.m. ET.
Tickets for the CMT Music Awards June 5 at 8 p.m. ET at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena are available, and range from $55-175. Click here to get started.
VIP packages will be available for presale on May 10 — no password is necessary — and a general sale on May 11. Click here to buy yours.
Thomas Rhett Brings Center Point Road to CMA FestEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Rhett will headline an acoustic songwriter round to celebrate the release of Center Point Road June 8 during CMA Fest at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets go on sale Monday (May 13) at 10 a.m. CT for fan club members, and the general on-sale launches at 12 p.m. CT through Rhett’s website and Ticketmaster. A copy of the album comes with each purchase. Proceeds from the event will support music education through the CMA Foundation.
