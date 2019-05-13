Five Videos That Reinforce Darius Rucker’s Country Image

More than a few heads on Music Row were wagging in disbelief when Capitol Records Nashville signed Darius Rucker to a solo contract in 2008.

No one doubted his talents as a performer. His lead singing for the wildly successful Hootie & the Blowfish had long since proved he could deliver the goods. But a country singer? Wasn’t that a stretch?

TV actors, movie stars and over-the-hill rock acts had been flocking to Nashville since the Urban Cowboy craze of the early ’80s, each convinced that anyone could sing country music. It was so simple. But the cannonade of reality soon reduced most of them to footnotes and sent them packing. Would it be any better for Rucker? Well, yes — a whole lot better.

As Rucker celebrates his 53rd birthday today (May 13), he can look back on a country career that includes one platinum and two gold albums, nine No. 1 singles, tours with Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley, a Grammy and membership in the Grand Ole Opry. No cultural tourism here.

Rucker’s assimilation into country music has been facilitated greatly by music videos saturated with such country imagery as acoustic guitars, rural scenery, battered old cars and trucks, guys in Levi’s, girls in Daisy Dukes and plenty of drinking. Whatever the array of props, Rucker seems completely at home with them.

Here are five of his best videos: