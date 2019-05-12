Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Every time a baby is born, a mother is born too. That is a universal truth, for us and for stars. So the country artists we love were celebrating their own mothers — and their own children — over the Mother’s Day weekend.

Miranda Lambert was one of the first to post a picture with her mother and best friend, Bev. Carrie Underwood did the same for her mom, praising her for her ability to juggle it all. Brothers Osborne, too, shared a picture with their mama, calling her a force of nature.

And Jake Owen, who is always so good to his mom, turned his attention this year to his brand new nugget, Paris. Thomas Rhett shared a similar sentiment for his wife Lauren for making him better dad. Shania Twain shared a throwback picture of her and her baby boy Eja — who is now a teenager — saying that motherhood was the best job in the world. Jason and Brittany Aldean each posted pictures of their growing family. And Tim McGraw managed to put his emotions into words for all the moms in his life who are the givers of life and grace.

But the weekend wasn’t reserved just for moms. Kane Brown watched his wife Katelyn graduate from the Berklee College of Music. Maren Morris confessed her love for an episode of Parks and Recreation. And Kelsea Ballerini reflected on the sucker punch of the last note on the last song on the last night of her tour.

Today I celebrate the woman who raised me to love Jesus, Daddy, music and mutts. Thanks mom for being my best friend. And thank you to all the amazing moms, step-moms, God moms and fur moms for making the world go round! #bevlambert #throwbackalaska pic.twitter.com/kUUeloXhPq — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) May 12, 2019

Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet mama and to all the mamas out there! I watched my own mother juggle it all…being a mom, wife, teacher, role model… Moms are amazing and I’m thanking God for mine this morning! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tG47EF1dfr — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 12, 2019

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife honey, you are super woman. you are the most beautiful human inside and out. You make me a better person and dad every single day. I hope that you can find some peace and relaxation today I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/6flKzPA4Zv — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2019

For me, being a mother is the best job in the world ❤️ Happy Mother's Day. pic.twitter.com/mySkWSxORL — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) May 12, 2019

These two could not be more different! 1 wild child and one laid back lil mama. This picture tells the whole story! #iloveit pic.twitter.com/JyY5zwh6bd — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) May 11, 2019

For my wife, my mom, my sisters and all the mothers out there……

You are our heart, our soul, our strength and our foundation…

You are the givers of life and grace.

Thank you for everything #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/axI6hj0Prd — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 12, 2019

My baby Graduated from Berklee!!!! So proud of you!! #legallyblonde pic.twitter.com/5dGZH8iGZE — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) May 11, 2019

haters, don’t @ me but snake juice is the best Parks & Rec episode. periodt. pic.twitter.com/hJcb2sszJE — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 12, 2019